Kingsville: Aarika Wilson Sentenced for Distributing Meth

Trafficker, Aarika Wilson sent to federal prison for distributing meth out of home

(STL.News) A 40-year-old Kingsville resident has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of possession with intent to distribute over 120 grams of pure meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Aarika Wilson pleaded guilty Dec. 1, 2021.

Today, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Wilson to 120 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release. In handing down the sentence, the court noted Wilson had possession of a firearm during the commission of the drug trafficking offense.

On July 10, 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence in Bishop. At that time, officers located approximately three ounces of meth. Additionally, they found a firearm near the concealed narcotics.

Wilson has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Drug Administration Enforcement conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office-Criminal Interdiction Unit and Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Marin and Reid Manning prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today