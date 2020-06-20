Keshena Man Justin M. Moore Indicted for Domestic Violence on the Menominee Indian Reservation

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 16, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against a man allegedly involved in domestic violence against a woman on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The indictment named Justin M. Moore (age: 35) of Keshena.

The indictment charged Moore with Domestic Assault by Strangulation in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 113(a)(8). If convicted, Moore faces a maximum of ten years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

According to the indictment, on or about December 1, 2019, the defendant strangled a woman with whom he had a dating relationship on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

