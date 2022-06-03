Kentucky Governor announced Transportation Funding

Gov. Beshear Announces $2.8 Million in Transportation Funding to Local Governments for Street and Road Improvements

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2.8 million in Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) funding to give travelers a smoother, safer drive and to support economic development in local communities.

The funding will support 27 projects that include resurfacing at least 28 miles of local roadways and improving connections to existing and emerging business sites.

“For many Kentuckians, the most important mile they travel is from home to work, school or places of worship,” Gov. Beshear said. “Each dollar will support much-needed repairs and economy-boosting infrastructure upgrades to improve the lives of Kentuckians.”

With this latest round of discretionary transportation funding, Gov. Beshear’s administration has awarded $45.7 million since January 2020.

“The summer is an active construction season, and this funding comes at the best time for local communities to refresh local roads after a harsh winter and address a backlog of routes in need of maintenance,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.

The majority of the projects are to resurface portions of deteriorating roads. Three projects will support economic development. One is a $375,000 award to the City of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County to fund the construction of a right-turn lane on U.S. 127, the extension of an existing left-turn lane and the re-alignment of an existing entrance to a new Summit Polymers Inc. industrial development off the bypass. U.S. 127 is a high-volume road used by cars and trucks.

In Edmonson County, the fiscal court will be awarded $273,659 for a widening project on Bald Knob Road to improve the traffic flow to a newly rebuilt golf course and safety for nearby residents. In Hickman County, $250,000 was awarded to the fiscal court to construct a commercial entrance and access road from U.S. 51 North to a recently acquired industrial development site just north of Clinton.

All projects were submitted to the KYTC Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for consideration. They were evaluated by staff in each of the 12 Department of Highways districts, who considered such factors as safety, traffic volume and economic impact.

In each case, the county fiscal court or city council approved for funding is responsible for administering the work and will be reimbursed by KYTC.

For a complete list of awards, click here.