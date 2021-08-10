Kentucky: Golf course renamed “The Cullan at Mineral Mound”

EDDYVILLE, KY (STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear joined the family of Cullan Brown at Mineral Mound State Park in Eddyville to pay tribute to the life and legacy of the late Lyon County resident and University of Kentucky golfer.

“We are here today to rededicate Mineral Mound State Golf Course in honor of Cullan Brown, whose life and legacy has made such an important impact, despite its tragic brevity,” said Gov. Beshear. “From his breakout as a Lyon County High School phenomenon to being named Male Athlete of the Year by UK Athletics, Cullan was a hero on and off the golf course to so many.”

In honor of one of Kentucky’s finest young athletes, the golf course at Mineral Mound State Park was officially renamed “The Cullan at Mineral Mound” to honor Brown and the way he led by example both on and off the course. In August 2020, Brown died after a battle with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, at just 20 years old.

“Our family is touched to have Cullan’s memory honored by the renaming of the golf course. This is the course where he grew up, practicing countless hours, working towards his dreams,” said Emily Brown, Cullan’s mother. “We hope everyone who plays The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park enjoys the game and appreciates the beauty of God’s creation as Cullan always did.”

As a native of Eddyville, Cullan grew up playing golf with his family and friends at Mineral Mound State Park. In 2016, he was the first state champion from Lyon County High School, en route to being named the state’s player of the year. After graduating from Lyon County High School, Cullan joined the University of Kentucky men’s varsity golf team, where he made an immediate impact.

“This honor for Cullan Brown will help ensure that his extraordinary legacy will continue for many years to come. As I have said many times, God has never made a more special, unique or talented young man than Cullan,” said University of Kentucky Men’s Golf Coach Brian Craig. “He was truly the light of our team. ‘The Cullan’ at Mineral Mound is such a fabulous way to celebrate the life of our brother and teammate. I know it will be an emotional moment, but special for the Brown family and our team. I ask that the Big Blue Nation keep the Brown family in their prayers on this day and going forward.”

In addition to his prowess on the course, Cullan was an exceptional cook and enjoyed preparing meals for his teammates on road trips and for his community of Eddyville. Community members from Eddyville and surrounding counties attended the ceremony to celebrate the lasting positive influence he had on his sport, teammates, family and friends.

“What an amazing tribute to a young man and friend who not only played golf like a pro, but lived his life in obedience to Jesus Christ,” said Lyon County Judge/Executive Wade White. “It was his faith that touched and inspired all who knew him.”

Located in Lyon County on the shores of Lake Barkley, Mineral Mound State Park is a 541­acre park that features an 18­hole, par­72 nationally recognized golf course. Known for its breathtaking views and connection to The Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald, the golf course was renamed to honor the incredible impact of Brown’s life on the Eddyville community. The ceremony featured an official ribbon cutting courtesy of the Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce and a ceremonial tee off by Cullan’s sister, Cathryn.

“Many people have walked and will walk the Mineral Mound Golf Course, but the footprints that will always be here are Cullan’s,” said Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deb Domke.