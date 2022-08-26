Kentucky: $146,000 to Improve Infrastructure in Boyle

Gov. Beshear Announces $146,000 in Awards to Improve Infrastructure in Boyle, Garrard Counties

DANVILLE, Ky. (STL.News) Today, in keeping with his priorities to promote safety and better health in the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $146,000 in awards to Boyle and Garrard counties that will fund pedestrian safety upgrades and the expansion of a sewer system to serve more Kentuckians.

“The projects we announced today will provide better health and safety for our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are building a better Kentucky and we aren’t leaving anyone behind.”

Stanford Avenue Safety Trail Crossing

Gov. Beshear announced his selection of the City of Danville for a $96,000 grant from the Recreational Trails Program. Once formally approved by the Federal Highway Administration, the grant funds will install a pedestrian refuge island to allow for safe crossing across Stanford Avenue. The new crossing will link two popular trails, Clark’s Run and Henson Trail. The crosswalk addition will complete a safe pedestrian loop of six miles.

“This is great news for our community and a simple change that will make this area even more user friendly,” Rep. Daniel Elliott of Danville said. “Connecting these two trails makes them more accessible, user-friendly and safer for those who enjoy getting outdoors.”

“This funding will help add a pedestrian crossing to link two popular trails, Clark’s Run and Henson Trail,” Mayor of Danville Mike Perros said. “These trails help teach our young people about nature and allow for a more walkable community. The funding will help Danville citizens for years to come.”

Paint Lick Sewer Expansion Project

Gov. Beshear also announced his approval of $50,000 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Garrard County Sanitation District. The funding will go toward expanding the new Paint Lick sewer system to serve 40 additional households that are currently underserved. The project will add 40 new grinder pump units, force mains, a new septic tank and a new community drain field.

“Projects like this are exactly why the legislature chose to invest in upgrading the state’s aging water infrastructure,” Rep. David Meade of Stanford said. “I’m pleased to see the Department for Local Government work with local leadership to identify the priorities for Garrard County.”

“This project will expand the service area of the new Paint Lick sewer system,” Garrard County Judge/Executive John Wilson said. “Garrard County recently formed a Sanitation District to address needs of our county, and this investment will help improve the quality of life for our citizens. We are grateful for these funds that will do a lot of good for our county.”

Charter Communications Broadband Expansion

Gov. Beshear also highlighted his June announcement of 46 grants totaling $89.1 million to expand high-speed internet across Kentucky. On June 20, Charter Communications was awarded over $49 million in grant funding to expand high-speed internet to more than 18,000 currently unserved households and businesses in Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Carroll, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties. These grant dollars, coupled with the matching funds pledged by Charter Communications, represent an overall project investment of more than $118 million.

