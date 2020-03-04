Kenton County Man Larry Coots Sentenced to 207 Months for Armed Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – An Independence, Kentucky man, Larry Coots, 54, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday, to 207 months in prison, by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Coots admitted that beginning in May 2017 and continuing through December 2017, he conspired with Cynthia Burkhart, 38, to distribute methamphetamine in Perry County.

According to his plea agreement, Coots admitted that, on December 20, 2017, law enforcement executed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Burkhart, with Coots as a passenger. Coots fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended. Burkhart left the scene and was later located at a hotel, where she and Coots were staying. In their room, officers found two loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, pills, and six ounces of methamphetamine. Coots further admitted that he possessed one of the firearms for protection, in furtherance of his drug trafficking. Coots also had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Coots pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2019.

Under federal law, Coots must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Brett R. Pritts, Acting Special Agent in Charge for DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Rodney Brewer, Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, jointly made the announcement.

The investigation was directed by the DEA and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Dotson.

