Kenner Man James Callero Sentenced To 60 Months for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act

(STL.News) – On August 20, 2020, United States District Judge Carl Barbier sentenced James Callero, age 33, a resident of Kenner, to (60) sixty months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute heroin and conspiring to possession firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

CALLERO was charged in a six-count indictment with a conspiring to distribute heroin and various firearms offenses. He pleaded guilty to the heroin conspiracy and a firearms conspiracy, admitting that he was distributing heroin with his co-defendant, DOMINIC LEE, and that they shared firearms to protect their drug trafficking activities. CALLERO will serve 60 sixty months in prison to be followed by (4) four years of supervised release

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U. S. Attorney Peter Strasser praised the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE