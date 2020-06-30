KCPD Investigating Murder Of 4-year-old Legend M. Taliferro

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Kansas City Police are investigating the murder of a 4-year-old boy who was sleeping inside an apartment early Monday.

The victim has been identified as Legend M. Taliferro, a black male born Jan. 30, 2016.

Police got called to the 1600 block of Bushman Road (near 63rd and Paseo) a little after 2:30 a.m. on a shooting. Officers learned a young child who had been sleeping inside was shot, and a family member had driven him to the hospital. The boy died at the hospital.

People at the scene said that they were inside the apartment asleep when they heard gunfire from outside, and the victim was hit by the gunfire. Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was not a random shooting and that the apartment was targeted.

“Last night, a family put their 4-year-old to bed for the last time,” Chief Rick Smith said. “As Legend Taliferro – an innocent child – was sleeping, he was shot and killed. Something like that should never happen in our city, and this horrific taking of an innocent life should shock every corner of our community to action. I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now. Our hearts break for them. We will do everything we can to pursue justice for Legend and his family, and we have some good leads. We continue to encourage anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline.”

If anyone saw or heard anything in this shooting, they are encouraged to call homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-TIPS (8477). Police have not yet received any tips in the case.

