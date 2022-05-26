KC: Kevin D. Hogan Sentenced for Illegal Firearms

KC Man, Kevin D. Hogan Involved in Shooting Sentenced for Illegal Firearms

(STL.News) A Kansas City, Mo., man who shot his girlfriend was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing firearms.

Kevin D. Hogan, also known as “Diablo,’ 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Hogan pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hogan admitted that he was in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun on March 16, 2020. Hogan’s girlfriend, who was hospitalized early that morning, told Independence, Mo., police officers that he had punched her with a closed fist eight to 10 times, attempted to stab her with a knife, struck her several times with a handgun, then shot her in the left shoulder. Hogan was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, when he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Independence police officers.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun in the rear passenger area directly beneath Hogan’s seat. They also found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun, which had been reported as stolen, under the rear of the front passenger’s seat, where it was accessible to Hogan.

Hogan also admitted that he was in possession of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun on June 6, 2021, when law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle in which Hogan was a passenger. Hogan fled from officers on foot but was eventually found at a nearby residence and detained. Officers searched the area and found the Glock handgun behind the residence where Hogan had hidden it.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Hogan as a prior federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as state felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and assault.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today