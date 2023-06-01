Kayla Hahn Appointed to Missouri Public Service Commission

Missouri Governor Appoints Kayla Hahn to Missouri Public Service Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Kayla Hahn to the Missouri Public Service Commission. Dr. Hahn most recently served on Governor Parson’s senior staff team as Policy Director.

“Kayla has been an integral member of our team since the very beginning,” Governor Parson said. “With her extraordinary knowledge, profound experience, and steadfast leadership, we’ve been able to achieve truly historic wins for the people of Missouri. Wins that will benefit this state for generations to come. There is no public servant more devoted than Kayla, and Missourians have been better served by having her on our team here in the Governor’s Office. We’ll certainly miss having her in the Office but take comfort in knowing her service to Missourians continues.”

Dr. Hahn has served as Senior Advisor and Policy Director for Governor Parson since August 2018. As Policy Director, Dr. Hahn helped lead the Governor’s legislative agenda, prepare the Governor’s annual budget recommendations to the General Assembly, implement the Governor’s policy priorities across all 17 Executive Branch agencies, and spearhead the state’s response to COVID-19.

Additionally, as a member of Governor Parson’s senior staff, Dr. Hahn represented the state of Missouri on the Southern States Energy Board and Midwestern Higher Education Commission.

Prior to her tenure in the Governor’s Office, she served as Assistant Director and Research Analyst for the Missouri Senate Division of Research from 2013-2018. She holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Missouri State University and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in political science from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Governor Parson accepted Dr. Hahn’s resignation on May 31, 2023. Dr. Hahn’s appointment to the Public Service Commission becomes effective today, June 1, 2023.