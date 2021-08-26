Kansas Governor Urges Nurses to Renew Licensing

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly urged Kansas nurses to renew their licensing requirements before the Saturday, August 28, 2021 deadline. The Kansas State Board of Nursing announced the notice for Kansas Nurses, and employers of Kansas Nurses, who were working under the professional licensing waivers issued via the COVID-19 disaster declaration Executive Order 21-09. Licensed nursing professionals impacted by the ending of these waivers are urged to renew their license as soon as possible.

“Since COVID-19 invaded Kansas, our nurses have been on-call around the clock to keep Kansans safe and healthy and I can’t thank them enough for their life-saving work,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Right now, we need our Kansas nurses more than ever. I urge all Kansas nurses to renew their licensing, so we can continue to care for patients.

“To all the unvaccinated Kansans – we owe it to our nurses to get vaccinated now. We must reduce the strain on our hospital system and our healthcare workers. We all need to step up and do our part to protect each other,” Governor Kelly said.

The Board of Nursing began sending multiple electronic and postcard mail renewal notices to licensees and stakeholders about the expiring waivers in the weeks and months leading up to the ending of these waivers. The Board has also continued to release public notices via social media, the agency newsletter and the KSBN website throughout the COVID pandemic emergency.

Without a disaster declaration, the governor and Board of Nursing cannot further extend the waivers. Legislative action is necessary to extend any waiver beyond August 28th.

The nurses impacted by these waivers are those who had a Kansas nursing license with a normal expiration date of March 31, 2020 through July 31, 2021 and who have NOT yet renewed their licensure.

Any of these licensees that are NOT renewed by August 28, 2021 will begin to lapse on August 29, 2021.

A nurse with a lapsed Kansas nursing license can no longer work until their license is reinstated.

If you are a Kansas Nurse or if you employ a Kansas Nurse and you are unsure when your nursing licenses expires, you may check the status of your license via the Nursing License Verification Database. This is a free service offered to the public and nurses.

Renewing your Kansas nursing license is a simple process that takes only minutes to complete.