Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Re-issues Executive Orders to Keep Kansans Safe & Healthy

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #20-64, which will re-issue and extend several previous orders set to expire next week. The orders allow Kansas to continue effectively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, keep Kansans safe and healthy, and make sure our businesses can continue to recover from the virus’s economic impact.

E.O. #20-64 will be reviewed by the State Finance Council during its meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, September 11. If the Council votes Friday not to extend Governor Kelly’s current State of Disaster Emergency Declaration, the re-issued orders will expire September 15, along with the emergency declaration.

“The disaster declaration, along with these Executive Orders, are critical to ensuring Kansas has the tools and support it needs to continue responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I urge members of the State Finance Council to extend the declaration, approve these orders, and ensure we can keep Kansans health, fed, and in their homes.”

Under E.O. #20-64, the following orders will be extended until rescinded, until January 26, 2021, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier:

20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during state of disaster emergency

20-39 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during state of disaster emergency

20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency

20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency

20-50 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements during state of disaster emergency

20-55 – Amended provisions related to drivers’ license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency

20-56 – Amended Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during state of disaster emergency

20-61 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions

View E.O. #20-64 here.

