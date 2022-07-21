Kansas Governor Announces High-Speed Internet

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 21,000 More Kansas Homes Will Soon Be Connected to High-Speed Internet
KEY QUOTE – “By connecting 21,000 more Kansas homes to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “No one in our state should be without the means to connect to the world, and this new grant program will help ensure that it happens.”
- $83.5 million grant coming to Kansas to expand broadband access
07.15.22 | WIBW
- New broadband initiative promises to aid 21,000-plus Kansas homes accessing internet
07.15.22 | Kansas Reflector
- Governor Laura Kelly Announces 21,000 More Kansas Homes Will Soon Be Connected to High-Speed Internet
07.14.22 | KRSL
- Grants are available to expand broadband access in high-need areas
07.19.22 | Sabetha Herald
- 21,000 More Kansas Homes Will Soon Be Connected To High-Speed Internet
07.14.22 | Sunflower Radio