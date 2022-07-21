Kansas Governor Announces High-Speed Internet

Governor Laura Kelly Announces 21,000 More Kansas Homes Will Soon Be Connected to High-Speed Internet

KEY QUOTE – “By connecting 21,000 more Kansas homes to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “No one in our state should be without the means to connect to the world, and this new grant program will help ensure that it happens.”