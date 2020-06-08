Kansas City: Search Continues For Missing Social Worker Marina Bischoff

Kansas City, MO (STL.News)Police continue to look for 39-year-old Marina Bischoff, who was last seen leaving the Shoal Creek Patrol Division the morning of May 28.

Ms. Bischoff was arrested a little after 10:30 p.m. May 27 for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. She eventually returned to the crash and refused an ambulance at the scene. She told officers she had been drinking. They took her to detention at Shoal Creek Patrol, 6801 NE Pleasant Valley Rd. During that time, she had access to a phone to make calls, as do all other arrestees. She was released on a signature bond, per COVID-19 protocols to reduce detention populations of non-violent offenders. Detention staff deemed her competent to be released. She left the station with everything she arrived with.

She’s 5’3, 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses saw her walk east from the station to a neighborhood at Crystal and Corrington. She came back to Pleasant Valley Road and was seen walking toward Interstate 435. That was the last sighting of her. Family reported that she had been depressed leading up to her disappearance.

Police have led searches with nearly 100 volunteers along 435 from Pleasant Valley Road to Brighton. Missouri Search and Rescue Canines also participated in the search. Police have searched the wooded areas surrounding Shoal Creek Patrol Division and will continue to search.

Bischoff lives near 152 Highway and Indiana. She is a social worker for Children’s Mercy Hospital. She frequents a church in south Kansas City. Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts should call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

