Kansas City Felon, Gary Dorch Charged with Illegal Firearm

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm that was found in his vehicle along with his infant son.

Gary Dorch, 26, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo.

Today’s complaint alleges that Dorch was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber pistol on Monday, July 27.

According to an affidavit filed in support of today’s criminal complaint, Dorch was wanted on a federal warrant for violating the terms of his supervised release. Dorch was on federal supervised release following his incarceration for illegally possessing a firearm. Dorch participated in an armed robbery of a Public Storage business in December 2013 and was the passenger in a vehicle that attempted to flee from police officers after the robbery, until it caused a collision with another vehicle. Dorch was released from prison in October 2019 after serving a five-year sentence.

Federal agents saw Dorch and his girlfriend, in separate cars, drive into the Avis Car Rental parking lot at 3412 Main St., Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, July 27. Dorch, who was driving a Nissan Altima, stayed in his vehicle while his girlfriend parked her car and went inside the business.

Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives approached the Nissan to arrest Dorch on the outstanding warrant. During the arrest, they saw the loaded Glock pistol on the driver’s side floorboard. Dorch was the only adult occupant of the vehicle; his 18-month-old son was in the back seat.

Agents also searched the Toyota Corolla that Dorch’s girlfriend was returning to Avis. They found a high capacity drum magazine with 33 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition in the glove box of the Toyota.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Dorch has a prior federal felony conviction for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charge contained in this complaint are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

