Jury Finds Bullhead Man Tyson Keepseagle Guilty of Child Abuse

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Tyson Keepseagle, age 33, of Bullhead, South Dakota, was found guilty of three counts of Child Abuse as a result of a federal jury trial in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on July 10, 2020.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 35 years in federal prison and/or a $750,000 fine, 9 years of supervised release, and a $300 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Keepeagle was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019.

The conviction stems from incidences between June 1, 2018, and August 12, 2018, when the child victims lived with Keepseagle and he abused the children leaving them with bruises, bloody noses, and swelling.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Standing Rock Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirsten Jasper prosecuted the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date was set for September 28, 2020. The defendant remained out on bond and given a date to self-report to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

