Monongalia County man, Joseph Lowers admits to firearms charge

(STL.News) Joseph Lowers, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lowers, 21, pleaded guilty on September 12, 2022, to one count of “False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of a Firearm.” Lowers admitted to making a false written statement intended to deceive a firearms dealer during the purchase of a semi-automatic rifle.

Lowers faces up to 5 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today