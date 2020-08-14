Joint Statement on the 7th U.S.-Republic of Korea Energy Security Dialogue

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The U.S. Department of State hosted the seventh U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Energy Security Dialogue in a virtual format on August 12. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Kurt Donnelly and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Scientific Affairs Keeyong Chung led the delegations.

The discussion reinforced the role energy cooperation plays in strengthening the U.S.-ROK partnership and focused on energy markets post-COVID-19, national energy policies, bilateral cooperation, and areas of mutual cooperation in multilateral fora devoted to energy. Both sides agreed to continue collaboration to enhance energy security in the physical and cyber domains, and to strengthen their energy industries.

In keeping with last year’s practice, a virtual 1.5 track discussion was held on August 11, where experts briefed representatives from the U.S. and ROK private sector and government on the ROK’s hydrogen industry and global energy markets.

