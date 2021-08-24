Joint Statement From Mary Jane And Douglas Korneski

Joint Statement From Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart And Special Agent In Charge Douglas M. Korneski Of The FBI Memphis Field Office

NASHVILLE (STL.News) To our neighbors who have been severely impacted by the catastrophic flooding-particularly to those in Humphreys County:

“We are devastated by the unprecedented level of destruction that has occurred and can barely fathom the pain and suffering inflicted on so many. As the rebuilding of these impacted communities begins, please be aware of scammers who will attempt to profit from the pain and suffering of others.

A warning to scammers who are already at work – the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI will be vigilantly supporting our local law enforcement partners in identifying and apprehending anyone engaged in fraudulent activity designed to further victimize those who have suffered so much from this catastrophe. We will maintain a zero-tolerance approach and bring federal charges whenever appropriate.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today