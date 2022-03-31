Parkersburg Man, John Michael Wells Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.V (STL.News) A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to court documents and statements made in court, John Michael Wells II, 33, admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from outside West Virginia to the Parkersburg area. The methamphetamine and marijuana would then be sold by another individual who would return to Wells to provide him with the cash proceeds from those sales. Wells would then use this cash to order more methamphetamine and marijuana from his suppliers.

Wells admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia during a conspiracy that lasted from at least October 2021 to November 2021.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement, and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Police Department, and the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today