KC Man, Joel L. Redman Sentenced for Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearm

Attempted to Break into Car, House while Armed

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm and methamphetamine to distribute after trying to break into a car and a house.

Joel L. Redman, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 12 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 15, 2021, Redman pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Redman was arrested on Oct. 5, 2019, when Kansas City, Mo., police officers responded to a report of a suspicious prowler near 41st and Oak Street. A resident said Redman tried to get into their car, which was parked in front of their house, then came up to the house and pulled on the door handles. The door was locked and he did not get in. Redman was still near the house when police officers arrived.

Redman, who was sweating heavily and twitching, told officers he had recently smoked methamphetamine and was “tweaking pretty hard.” Redman was arrested for outstanding parole violation warrants from both paroles he was on in Missouri and Kansas. Officers searched Redman and found a clear plastic bag that contained 65 grams of pure methamphetamine. Officers also found a loaded Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol in Redman’s waistband. The pistol had been reported as stolen.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Redman has prior felony convictions for distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today