Jerry Rollins Sentenced for Distributing Crack Cocaine

New Haven Crack Dealer, Jerry Rollins Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that that JERRY ROLLINS, also known as “Prank,” 37, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing crack cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from an FBI New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department investigation into narcotics trafficking in the Hill section of New Haven. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and multiple controlled purchases of crack. Between July and September 2020, investigators made five controlled purchases of crack from Rollins. Intercepted communications subsequently confirmed that Rollins was selling distribution quantities of crack to other street-level dealers.

Rollins was arrested on January 26, 2021. On that date, a search of his residence revealed crack, narcotics processing and packaging materials, and more than $9,000 in cash.

Rollins has been detained since his arrest. On October 20, 2021, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, cocaine base (“crack”).

The FBI’s New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force includes members from the New Haven Police Department, Milford Police Department, Hamden Police Department, East Haven Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and West Haven Police Department have assisted the investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel J. Gentile and Marc H. Silverman through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today