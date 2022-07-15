Jermaine Treadwell sentenced for Possessing Cocaine

Centerville cocaine dealer, Jermaine Treadwell sentenced to 57 months in prison

Jermaine Treadwell, 31, of Centerville was sentenced in U.S. District Court here to 57 months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it. FBI’s Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-jurisdiction agency which includes FBI, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Trotwood Police Department, investigated Treadwell.

According to court documents, in May 2021 law enforcement conducted a court authorized search of Treadwell’s residence in Centerville—a residence he shared with his girlfriend and three children. Agents found more than 13 grams of cocaine, a scale, drug cutting agents, approximately $17,000, ammunition, and multiple loaded firearms as well as a key to a storage unit. Law enforcement searched the storage unit and discovered $60,000, a scale with drug residue, cutting agents, and a kilogram hydraulic press with metal molds containing fentanyl residue.

“His actions helped continue the cycle of addiction in his own community,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “The presence of children in this environment exposes another generation to the specter of addiction.”

Treadwell pleaded guilty on October 14, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Joining Mr. Parker in announcing the sentence was J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal, and Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson. Senior U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice imposed the sentence on July 14. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Saunders represented the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today