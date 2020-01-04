Jay Hoffman Appointed As US Patent and Trademark Office Chief Financial Officer

New executive will oversee $3B budget and serve as principal financial advisor to the director

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) The United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO) Friday announced the appointment of Jay Hoffman as the agency’s chief financial officer (CFO). Hoffman’s first full day in his new role will be Monday, January 6, 2020. As CFO, Hoffman will oversee an annual budget exceeding $3 billion and serve as the principal financial advisor to the USPTO’s director and senior leadership team.

“We are excited to welcome Jay to the USPTO leadership team,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO Andrei Iancu. “Jay brings extensive strategic financial management skills coupled with decades of leadership in government to this critically important role.”

Hoffman joins the USPTO with more than 22 years of federal financial management experience, including 15 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service. He has worked at two cabinet-level federal agencies and an independent commission where he has led efforts for the U.S. government in support of major national goals including health and safety, energy technology, and economic recovery.

For the past eight years, Hoffman has served as the CFO for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) where he was the principal adviser to the CPSC chairman on all aspects of financial management. Prior to joining the CPSC, he served as the director of program analysis and evaluation at the Department of Energy and was the department’s first performance improvement officer. At the Department of the Treasury, Hoffman served in a number of roles, including as the budget and planning director for the United States Mint.

Hoffman is a former Presidential Management Fellow, a recipient of the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, and a Certified Government Financial Manager by the Association of Government Accountants. He earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Public Administration from Indiana University.

“I thank Sean Mildrew for his service and contributions to the USPTO as acting chief financial officer for the past several months,” Iancu added. “Sean’s dedication to this agency in this time of transition has been essential to our operations. I look forward to his continued contributions to the agency.”