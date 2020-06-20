Janesville Felon Deshawn Foreman Sentenced for Possessing Firearm

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Deshawn Foreman, 24, Janesville, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 48 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. This prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

On July 24, 2019, Foreman led Janesville police officers on a foot chase, during which he dropped a .45 caliber magazine. He was not apprehended that day, but on the following day, officers observed Foreman get in a car and drive towards the Town of Beloit, where he abandoned his vehicle and attempted to hide from officers for several hours in a wooded residential area. He was apprehended only after police officers found him pointing a .45 caliber Glock firearm at them.

At the time of this offense, Foreman was on state supervision for burglary.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Conley noted that Foreman‘s offense was particularly serious and reflected a general disregard for his safety and that of the arresting officers. Judge Conley also considered the defendant’s significant criminal history for his age, and that prior terms of supervision and rehabilitation programs did not appear to create any discernable changes in the defendant’s behavior.

The charge against Foreman was the result of an investigation conducted by the Janesville Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE