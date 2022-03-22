James Gilmore Charged with Possession of Gun, Ammunition

Beaver County Felon, James Gilmore Charged with Illegal Possession of a Gun and Ammunition

PITTSBURGH, PA (STL.News) A resident of Rochester, Pennsylvania has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The one-count Indictment, returned on March 17, named James Gilmore, age 32, as the sole defendant.

According to Indictment, on or about June 9, 2021, Gilmore possessed a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of ten (10) years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The defendant is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

