James Colby Charged with Possession of Bomb & Drugs by NPD

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 23, 2020 at approximately 6:58 pm, members of the Nashua Police Department Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested James Colby, age 37, of 18 Oak Grove Trail Nashua, NH charging him with Possession of a Controlled Drug, Class B Felony, and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor, Class B Misdemeanor.

On June 23, 2020, members of the Nashua Police Department Uniform Field Operations Bureau conducted a motor vehicle stop based on erratic operation by the driver. The driver was identified as 37 year old James Colby, and after an initial investigation, Colby was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Drug and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Liquor. The investigation was furthered by Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. During the course of the investigation it was determined that a device in Colby’s possession was considered to be an explosive. Colby was additionally charged with Possession of Bomb or Explosive, Class B Felony.

