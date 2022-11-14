James Cleverly refuses to say how UK-France deal on asylum seekers will affect numbers crossing Channel – UK politics live

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, has signed the new UK-France agreement on Channel crossings with her French counterpart, Gérald Darmanin, this morning. She said that it wasn’t a quick fix, but that it would lead to a significant increase in the number of French officers patrolling beaches. She said:We must do everything we can to stop people making these dangerous journeys and crack down on the criminal gangs.

This is a global challenge requiring global solutions, and it is in the interests of both the UK and French governments to work together to solve this complex problem.

This new arrangement will mean we can significantly increase the number of French gendarmes patrolling the beaches in northern France and ensure UK and French officers are working hand in hand to stop the people smugglers.Suella Braverman shaking hands with Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, after they both signed the new asylum seekers agreement in Paris. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty ImagesGood morning. Rishi Sunak will be arriving in Bali later for the G20 summit, but he has been speaking to the journalists travelling with him on his plane about a deal announced this morning with France, to increase cooperation on tackling people using small boats to cross the Channel. Here is our story, by my colleagues Jessica Elgot (who is with Sunak) and Peter Walker.Sunak told reporters there was no "single thing" that would solve the small boats problem, but he said he was "confident we can bring the numbers down over time".But the government won't say what difference it expects the deal with the French announced today to make. James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, has been giving interviews this morning and he has been dodging questions on this point. On the Today programme he said that cooperation with the French was already making a difference and that 29,000 people had been stopped from getting to the UK this year – almost twice as many as in previous years. But when Today's Mishal Husain asked him what impact the new agreement was likely to have on the number of crossings ("I'm sure that you have a way of measuring that," she said, optimistically), Cleverly declined to give a figure. He replied:It's really important you understand that we are we are dealing with an evolving situation … It's very, very difficult to predict exact numbers. It depends on so many variables, but the important thing is that we are working more closely [with the French] …. more French officers on the beaches as a direct result of the agreement that the home secretary and the French interior minister have signed today.I will post more from his interviews shortly.Here is the agenda for the day.11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.12.45pm: Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, gives the keynote speech at the Centre for Policy Studies Margaret Thatcher Conference on Growth.2.30pm: Home Office questions in the Commons.4pm: James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, gives evidence to the Commons foreign affairs committee.Rishi Sunak speaking to journalists on his plane to Bali. Photograph: Reuters