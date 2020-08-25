Jacksonville Trustee Andrew Woods Claims Top Prize From The Fastest Road To $1,000,000

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Andrew Woods, 34, of Jacksonville, trustee of the OHKEMU Irrevocable Trust, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Jacksonville District Office. OHKEMU Irrevocable Trust chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

The winning Scratch-Off ticket was purchased from Gate, located at 700 Durbin Pavillion Drive in Saint Johns. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

