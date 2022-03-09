Jackson: Marco Darby Sentenced for Discharging a Firearm

Jackson Man, Marco Darby Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

Jackson, MI (STL.News) A Jackson man was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Inspector in Charge Scott Fix of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

According to court documents, Marco Darby, 26, was indicted for discharging a firearm during the assault and robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Jackson on June 2, 2021.

Darby pled guilty on December 9, 2021.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

