Jackson Man Charles Jones Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) – Charles Jones, 27, of Jackson, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to 41 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Michele Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. Jones was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

On April 27, 2019, officers with the Jackson Police Department stopped Jones after he had been identified causing a disturbance at a residence. Officers recovered a firearm from his person during a search incident to his arrest. It is illegal for Jones to possess a firearm as he has felony convictions in Hinds County for armed robbery and vehicle burglary in 2011 and for another vehicle burglary in 2012. He pled guilty before Judge Wingate on March 5, 2020.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lynn Murray.

This case is part of Project EJECT, an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi under the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) and Project Guardian. EJECT is a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to fighting and reducing violent crime through prosecution, prevention, re-entry and awareness. EJECT stands for “Empower Justice Expel Crime Together.” PSN is bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

