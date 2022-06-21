J. King Selected As Chair Of Attorney General’s Subcommittee

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King Selected As Chair Of The Attorney General’s Subcommittee On Native American Issues

U.S. Attorney King Will Also Serve on the Subcommittees on Civil Rights, Violent and Organized Crime, and LECC/Victim/Community Issues

(STL.News) United States Attorney Dena J. King has been selected to serve as Chair of the Native American Issues Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC) of U.S. Attorneys.

U.S. Attorney King will also serve on three additional AGAC Subcommittees: Civil Rights, Violent and Organized Crime, and LECC/Victim/Community Issues.

Since 1973, the AGAC has been advising the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and represents the views of federal prosecutors across the country.

The Native American Issues Subcommittee (NAIS) is the longest standing subcommittee on the AGAC. The NAIS consists of U.S. Attorneys from across the United States serving in districts that include Indian Country or one or more federally recognized tribes.

The NAIS focuses exclusively on Indian Country matters, and it is tasked with helping to develop, shape, and implement recommendations on public safety and legal issues affecting Tribal communities. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is the largest federally recognized Indian Tribe east of the Mississippi River and it is located within Western North Carolina.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the Subcommittee on Native American Issues, the oldest subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee,” said U.S. Attorney King. “I am looking forward to collaborating with my U.S. Attorney colleagues from across the country to provide vital guidance to the Department on important issues impacting Indian Country and how we can best serve Tribal communities.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today