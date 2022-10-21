Italy's right asks president to name Meloni prime minister

3/3



ROME (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni said on Friday her rightist coalition had asked President Sergio Mattarella to name her as Italian prime minister following its Sept. 25 election victory.

“There was a unanimous proposal of my name as the head of the new government,” she told reporters after the bloc held consultations with the president, speaking alongside her allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini.

“We are ready to form a government as quickly as possible,” Meloni said.