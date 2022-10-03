Italy strengthens surveillance on underwater cables, source says



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ariel view of the Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defence aircraft at mid-sea in Denmark September 30, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Handout via REUTERS



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government has strengthened surveillance and controls on underwater energy and telecommunications cables, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The move comes after the discovery of leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines last week.

EU states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage but have stopped short of naming anyone. The Kremlin has said it did not rule out sabotage as the reason for the damage.