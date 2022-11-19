Is Nasdaq near its bottom? Check key indicators

US tech companies that were once the darlings of the global investors have lost the sheen this year. The tech-heavy index Nasdaq 100 has shredded about 28% in 2022. It is the most brutal selloff since 2008.

The drag was led by record inflation which prompted the Fed to increase its pace of interest rate hikes. This added a strain on the multiples of these growth stocks.

However, the situation appears to have improved as several indicators point to better days ahead for the tech giant index.

Why do I say that?

Let’s take a look at some of the key triggers!

One of the catalysts is the cooling inflation print. In fact, in October 2022 the Consumer Price Index was better than the forecast at 7.7%.

ET CONTRIBUTORS



The below-market breadth indicator shows the percentage of stocks in the Nasdaq 100 trading above their 200-day moving average (DMA). When this number falls below 20% it suggests that most stocks are in a long-term downtrend and there is limited scope for further downside. Whenever this indicator crosses above 20% from below is a sign that the long-term downtrend might be ending. Most of the time the index has given phenomenal returns one and two years after such a signal.

ET CONTRIBUTORS



Since the dot-com bubble burst, there have been 5 instances where the percentage of stocks in the index traded below the 20% threshold. The average one and two-year returns are 42% and 71% respectively.

Returns of Nasdaq 100 after crossing the 20% threshold

ET CONTRIBUTORS



Nasdaq 100 has once again crossed above the 20% threshold on 27 May 2022. It remains to be seen how the index performs this time around.

In the chart below, I have plotted the Nasdaq Composite index along with the number of stocks hitting net new 52-week highs or lows. The number of stocks hitting net new 52-week lows is also reducing consistently after 480 stocks touched new 52-week lows in September 2022.

This is a sign of a major flush out from the system. Nasdaq has rallied handsomely most of the time after such a flush out in the past.

ET CONTRIBUTORS



Given the easing inflation figures, the pace and ferocity of the rate hikes could slow down. Moreover, the sharp correction in Nasdaq 100 provides an attractive opportunity to invest in high-growth companies with rich cash flows, strong profitability, and a favorable outlook.

Back in India, not only Nifty IT moves in sync with Nasdaq 100 but the outperformance of Nifty IT has been significant. If the US tech index bottoms out here then it is also a positive indicator for Nifty IT as well….

Technical Outlook

ET CONTRIBUTORS



Nifty started the week with a flattish note but with some swings on both the way and traded in a very narrow range for the first three initial days of the week and post that the market lost its grip after continuous rejection from 18,400 levels. After five consecutive weeks of positive closing Nifty, this week closed near 18,300 levels with a marginal loss. The 21-day exponential moving average is placed near 18,265 levels and acts as an active support for the index. The chart pattern on the broader time frame for Nifty suggests we may witness some minor hiccups in the prices till 18,000 levels. The resistance for the index is in the range of 18,400 – 18,460 levels. Nifty50 closed the week at 18,307.65, down 0.23%.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

