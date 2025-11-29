Camera and AR Excellence

With a 12MP front and 12MP back camera, the iPad Pro M5 captures clear photos, sharp videos and stunning detail. The LiDAR Scanner enhances AR experiences, enabling accurate 3D modeling, room measurement and immersive applications. Video calls feel natural thanks to Center Stage support, which keeps you perfectly in frame.

Battery Life and Build Quality

The iPad delivers all-day battery life, allowing you to work, create and relax without rushing for a charger. Its Space Black finish looks premium and sleek, while the slim form factor makes it extremely portable. Apple’s build quality ensures durability while still feeling lightweight and comfortable.