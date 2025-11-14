FAQ

Q1: Is the GEEKOM A9 Max suitable for gaming?

A1: Yes, it features Radeon 890M GPU and 32GB RAM for smooth gaming performance.

Q2: Can I upgrade the RAM or storage?

A2: Yes, the system supports both RAM and SSD upgrades.

Q3: Does it support 8K monitors?

A3: Yes, it supports 8K output through HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4.

Q4: Is it good for office work?

A4: Absolutely, its compact design and high speed make it perfect for productivity.

Q5: Which operating system is installed?

A5: It comes with Windows 11 Pro for smooth performance.