Storage, Connectivity, and Cameras

With 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6, and advanced connectivity, you can download large files, enjoy seamless browsing, and switch between tasks effortlessly. The dual-camera system includes a 12MP back camera for detailed photos and videos, and a 12MP front camera for video calls with true clarity. These powerful features make the Apple iPad 11-inch suitable for online classes, content creation, virtual meetings, and personal photography.

Battery and Security

Enjoy all-day battery life that supports long working hours, binge-watching, and extended browsing. Touch ID ensures easy and secure access, making every interaction safe and fast. With a slim and lightweight design, the Apple iPad 11-inch is easy to carry anywhere, and its Blue color adds a stylish touch to your tech collection.