Perfect for Retail, Hospitality and Events

If you need a display solution for check-in systems, product showcases, digital menus or customer self-service stations, this stand is the right choice. The Locking tablet floor stand easily shifts between portrait and landscape modes. Its universal design blends into any interior, making it suitable for malls, banks, restaurants, airports and office reception spaces.

Commercial Grade Durability

Made with premium metal, the stand is built to withstand constant interaction. The Locking tablet floor stand offers consistent stability and long-lasting usage without loosening or wobbling. It is engineered specifically for professional environments where safety and reliability are essential. The result is a display solution that remains strong and attractive even after years of daily use.