(STL.News) The Locking tablet floor stand is designed for businesses that want secure tablet usage in public spaces without worrying about theft or damage. Whether you manage a retail store, hotel lobby, clinic or trade show booth, this stand gives you the perfect combination of safety, durability and professional presentation. Built with a universal enclosure, strong metal construction and a clean design, the Locking tablet floor stand provides dependable long-term performance.
Built for Maximum Security
Security is the biggest reason companies rely on the Locking tablet floor stand. The enclosure fully locks, preventing unauthorized access or removal of your iPad. It supports iPad Gen 7 to 10, iPad Pro, iPad Air and tablets from 10.2 to 10.9 inches. The weighted base keeps the stand stable even in busy areas, making it ideal for high-traffic environments. With its hidden cable management system, the Locking tablet floor stand ensures a neat and tamper-proof setup.
Features
|Feature
|Description
|Secure Locking Enclosure
|Prevents unauthorized device removal
|Universal Tablet Fit
|Works with 10.2 to 10.9 inch iPads and tablets
|Rotating Display
|Portrait and landscape support
|Cable Management
|Hides wires for clean presentation
|Weighted Floor Base
|Stable in busy environments
|Commercial Build Quality
|Strong metal construction
Perfect for Retail, Hospitality and Events
If you need a display solution for check-in systems, product showcases, digital menus or customer self-service stations, this stand is the right choice. The Locking tablet floor stand easily shifts between portrait and landscape modes. Its universal design blends into any interior, making it suitable for malls, banks, restaurants, airports and office reception spaces.
Commercial Grade Durability
Made with premium metal, the stand is built to withstand constant interaction. The Locking tablet floor stand offers consistent stability and long-lasting usage without loosening or wobbling. It is engineered specifically for professional environments where safety and reliability are essential. The result is a display solution that remains strong and attractive even after years of daily use.
Easy Setup and Flexible Use
Installation is simple and efficient. The enclosure opens smoothly, locks securely and allows cables to pass through discreetly for a clean display. The Locking tablet floor stand supports a wide range of applications including point-of-sale, check-in kiosks, showroom presentations and interactive digital signage. Its adjustability ensures a comfortable viewing angle for any user in any situation.
A Smart Investment for Your Business
This stand is more than a tablet holder. It is a security upgrade that enhances customer interaction, increases brand professionalism and keeps your devices protected at all times. With its strong materials, universal fit and locking enclosure, the Locking tablet floor stand becomes a dependable long-term asset for any business.
Customer Reviews
Excellent for our front desk. Very secure and strong.
The locking feature is perfect for retail. No wobbling.
Professional look. Works great for our check-in system.
FAQ
1. Does it fit iPad Gen 7 to 10?
Yes, it supports iPad Gen 7, 8, 9 and 10 as well as iPad Air and Pro up to 10.9 inches.
2. Can it rotate between portrait and landscape?
Yes, the enclosure rotates easily for flexible viewing.
3. Is the stand stable in crowded spaces?
Yes, the weighted base keeps it firmly in place.
4. Does it hide charging cables?
Yes, it includes integrated cable management.
5. Is it suitable for business use?
Absolutely. It is designed for commercial environments such as retail, offices, hospitals and events.