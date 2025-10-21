The HP 17 Laptop combines performance, speed, and style in one powerful package. Featuring a stunning 17.3-inch HD+ Touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB RAM, and a massive 2TB SSD, this laptop is perfect for professionals, students, and home users who need top-tier performance. Enjoy Free Delivery and unmatched reliability with HP’s trusted design.
Features:
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|17.3″ HD+ Touchscreen for vivid visuals
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U for lightning-fast speed
|Memory
|64GB DDR4 RAM – perfect for multitasking
|Storage
|2TB SSD for ultra-fast boot and file access
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics for smooth visuals
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home for modern usability
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, and SuperSpeed USB ports
|Camera
|HD Webcam for crystal-clear video calls
|Color
|Sleek Silver finish
|Extras
|Free Delivery included
Unleash Power and Performance with HP 17 Laptop
The HP 17 Laptop is designed to deliver exceptional computing performance, combining power, style, and productivity. Whether you’re working on complex projects, streaming your favorite shows, or managing large datasets, this laptop handles it all effortlessly.
Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, the HP 17 Laptop delivers lightning-fast responsiveness and seamless multitasking. With 64GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures smooth performance even under heavy workloads. The 2TB SSD provides blazing-fast storage, enabling instant access to your data and applications without lag.
Immersive Touchscreen Experience
Experience vibrant visuals and intuitive control with the 17.3-inch HD+ Touchscreen Display. Whether editing photos, designing graphics, or browsing the web, every detail comes to life with crystal clarity. The touchscreen functionality makes navigation fast and effortless — ideal for modern multitaskers.
Connectivity That Keeps You Ahead
Stay connected and productive with advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The HP 17 Laptop includes multiple SuperSpeed USB ports, HDMI, and an SD card reader, ensuring you can connect all your devices and peripherals with ease. No matter where you are, you’ll always have fast, stable connections.
Built for Work, Study, and Entertainment
From professionals to students, the HP 17 Laptop adapts to your needs. The HD Webcam ensures crisp, clear video conferencing for work-from-home setups or online classes. Its long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted productivity throughout your day.
Elegant Design, Reliable Build
With its sleek Silver finish, the HP 17 Laptop combines modern aesthetics with durability. Despite its large display, it remains portable and lightweight — perfect for both home and office environments. HP’s reputation for reliability ensures long-term value and peace of mind.
Why Choose HP 17 Laptop
- Superior multitasking with 64GB RAM
- Massive 2TB SSD for quick data access
- Smooth visuals with Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Touchscreen control for interactive productivity
- Comes with Windows 11 Home for enhanced features
- Free Delivery – save more and get it fast
Ideal For
- Business professionals needing top-tier performance
- Students requiring a reliable, high-speed system
- Home users wanting entertainment and work versatility
- Creators managing large multimedia projects
Customer Reviews:
I’ve used the HP 17 Laptop for my design work, and it’s super fast! The 64GB RAM makes everything smooth, and delivery was quick.
Perfect laptop for work and entertainment. The touchscreen is amazing, and 2TB storage is a dream.
HP 17 Laptop handles everything with ease. Free delivery was a nice bonus!
FAQs:
Q1: Does the HP 17 Laptop support gaming?
Yes, thanks to its Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 64GB RAM, it can handle light to moderate gaming smoothly.
Q2: Is the HP 17 Laptop suitable for video editing?
Absolutely. With its Core i7 processor and 2TB SSD, it’s perfect for video and photo editing.
Q3: What operating system does it come with?
It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.
Q4: Is delivery really free?
Yes! Free Delivery is included with every purchase of the HP 17 Laptop.
Q5: Does it have a backlit keyboard?
Yes, it features a comfortable backlit keyboard for low-light typing.