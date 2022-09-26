Ironbeam Lets You Trade Bitcoin and Ether Nano Futures Contracts Commission Free

sponsored

Ironbeam is a U.S. registered Futures Commission Merchant (“FCM”?) which offers trading on crypto nano futures thanks to a partnership with Coinbase Derivatives. The brokerage charges no commission* on these Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts, as well as requiring low margin.

Trade Cryptocurrency Nano Futures Contracts

Headquartered at the Chicago Board of Trade, Ironbeam launched in 2010 as a technology-centric futures brokerage firm dedicated to providing technology solutions that cater to the needs of futures participants and the modern futures trader.

Now traders can trade Coinbase Nano Bitcoin and Nano Ethereum contracts thanks to an exciting partnership between Ironbeam and Coinbase Derivatives, and each contract represents 0.01 BTC or 0.5 ETH. With the Nano Bitcoin futures contracts, crypto traders can enjoy the ability to take either side of the market, execute trades faster than on the blockchain, and hedge price risk.

Ironbeam is a U.S. registered Futures Commission Merchant (“FCM”) on the open exchange, and customers can trade with peace of mind regarding the security of their transactions.

Experience smoother and faster trading today with Ironbeam; not only is the platform easy to learn, but a trader can also drill down and access many features on the platform.

No Commission*, Low Margins

Ironbeam is a free** professional-grade futures trading platform for everyone, with no commission* and low margins – with a margin as low as $20 per trade. Users can trade from any device. They can also take their trading experience on the go to trade from home, work, or on the go.

The Ironbeam platform offers two experiences. First, the Go experience is perfect for the new trader that wants a simple and easy-to-use interface to trade the most popular products. The Professional experience unlocks the platform’s full capabilities, including hundreds of indicators, depth-of-market, custom formulas and data on over 500,000 instruments. You can change between experiences at any time. They are both free**!

Some of the other features of Ironbeam include:

Ironbeam Advanced features a full-fledged desktop application for Windows and Mac, web, iOS and Android. Availability on the web, mobile and desktop –Advanced features a full-fledged desktop application for Windows and Mac, web, iOS and Android. Ironbeam trade desk and support staff is available any time the futures markets are open, and they have an average of over ten years of futures experience each. 24-Hour professional support by thetrade desk and support staff is available any time the futures markets are open, and they have an average of over ten years of futures experience each. CUSTOM ORDER STRATEGIES – Create, save, and deploy custom server-side bracket orders, trailing stops, OCOs, and many more.

Aside from all of those features, trading Nano Bitcoin futures at Ironbeam enables you to get long or short the price of Bitcoin, with the added benefit of increased leverage and an effective way to hedge against price movement. Ironbeam meets the needs of the active trader, providing 14 different micro contracts spanning 3 different asset classes (Equities, FX and Metals), giving a capital efficient way for traders to enter the futures market and to diversify their portfolio.

To sum up, Ironbeam is robust cloud-based trading with convenience. Orders, strategies, work spaces and formulas are all stored server-side for faster executions, lower latency, and access to Ironbeam customers’ work spaces across all devices. Secure your future with trading futures on Ironbeam today. Test drive the Ironbeam app and sign up for a demo account.

To learn more about the platform visit ironbeam.com, and follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

*No commission promotion applies through December 31, 2022 for only Coinbase Nano Bitcoin and Nano Ethereum contracts. Exchange, clearing and NFA fees still apply.

**Certain restrictions apply.

DISCLAIMER: There is a substantial risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options products. Losses in excess of your initial investment may occur. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please contact your account representative with concerns or questions.

MARGIN DISCLAIMER: Margins can change at any time and without prior notice.

This is a sponsored post. Learn how to reach our audience here. Read disclaimer below.

Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.