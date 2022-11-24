Ireland's Donohoe unopposed in bid for second term as Eurogroup Chief

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Irish Finance Minister and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe rings a bell at the start of the Eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is on course to be elected president of the Eurogroup in December for the second time after the group of euro zone finance ministers on Thursday said no one else had applied for the job.

“Only one minister has put forward his candidacy for the next mandate of the Eurogroup Presidency: Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance of Ireland and current Eurogroup President,” the Eurogroup said in a statement. The body is due to elect its president at its next meeting on Dec. 5.