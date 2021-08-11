Iowa: Nicholas Hansen convicted of Meth, Gun Charges

Jury Convicts Hospers, Iowa Man, Robert Nicholas Hansen of Meth and Gun Charges

Previously convicted of a felony drug offense in the State of Iowa

(STL.News) A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessed a firearm was convicted by a jury on August 6, 2021, after a 4-day trial in federal court in Sioux City.

Robert Nicholas Hansen, 42, from Hospers, Iowa, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The verdict was returned after four hours of jury deliberations.

The jury found that, from January 2017 through January 2021, Hansen was involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of mixed methamphetamine and more than 50 grams actual/pure methamphetamine. Evidence at trial showed that Hansen was involved with several other co-conspirators in the acquisition and distribution of more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Evidence further showed that, on three separate occasions, Hansen distributed one-half pound of methamphetamine to individuals cooperating with law enforcement and during one of the transactions was found to possess three separate bundles of cash, totaling $14,000. The jury verdict included findings that two of Hansen’s methamphetamine distributions occurred within 1000 feet of Hospers Elementary School and South Side Park in Hospers, Iowa.

The jury also found that Hansen illegally possessed, due to having a prior felony conviction and also being an unlawful user of methamphetamine, a firearm, a .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle. Hansen was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in 2003 in the Iowa District Court for Sioux County.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Hansen remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. For all of his convictions, Hansen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, up to a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment. The firearm and drug offense convictions could be run consecutive or concurrently to each other, or concurrent in part and consecutive in part.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Shawn Wehde and Patrick Greenwood and was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange City Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.

