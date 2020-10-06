Iowa Governor Reynolds: FEMA Individual Assistance granted for Clinton County

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Governor Kim Reynolds has received notification that Clinton County is now eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program for the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.

Clinton County was included in the governor’s August Presidential Disaster Declaration request for the Individual Assistance Program but was not initially approved. An appeal filed with FEMA by the State of Iowa was granted on Oct. 5. Hardin, Johnson, and Jones counties were also included in the appeal but the program was not granted for these counties because FEMA determined the impact was not of the severity and magnitude to warrant designation for the program.

The Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners and renters with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services.

Impacted residents in these counties can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, 1-800-462-7585 for TTY, or at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. The deadline to apply is Oct. 19. However, HSEMD has applied for a 15 day extension through FEMA.

Other counties that were previously approved for Individual Assistance for the August derecho are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.

