Investigation Into Fatal Crash At 900 North Freeway Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 900 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday (June 14).

The identity of the male victim, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Benavidez and Officer K. Hines reported:

The driver of a yellow Chevrolet Corvette was traveling on the North Freeway at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. The vehicle rolled and both the driver and passenger (victim) of the Corvette were ejected.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The male driver, 33, of the Corvette was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in stable condition. The occupants of the Jeep and the pickup truck were not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

