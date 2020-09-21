Intercontinental Exchange Launches Three New MSCI Index Futures Contracts

ATLANTA & NEW YORK (STL.News) Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today announced the launch of three new MSCI Index futures contracts. The new contracts, which began trading today, are listed on ICE Futures U.S. and five expiry months have been listed for each contract: December 2020, March 2021, June 2021, September 2021 and December 2021.

“These new contracts build on our relationship with MSCI and highlight our commitment to offering customers a variety of ESG-related, country-specific index futures for benchmarking and managing risk,” said Trabue Bland, President of ICE Futures U.S.

The new MSCI Index futures contracts are listed below:

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders GTR Index (symbol: JSL)

MSCI Japan NTR Index (symbol: JPP)

MSCI USA Minimum Volatility GTR Index (symbol: MUV)

Across ICE Futures U.S. and ICE Futures Europe, ICE lists more than 100 futures contracts on MSCI indices capturing the entire world equity opportunity set. With the widest and steadily growing buy-side user base of all MSCI derivative venues, ICE is committed to providing participants around the world with the tools they need to manage equity risk in a capital efficient manner.

