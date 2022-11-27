Inmate admits to the stabbing of another inmate

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Ronnie Legette, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, has admitted to stabbing another inmate, killing him, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Legette, 39, pleaded guilty today one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter.” Legette admitted to stabbing Demario Porter, another inmate, in a heat of passion on September 17, 2018, in Preston County.

Legette faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer M. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.