Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Missoula before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on a criminal complaint on May 26 was:

Oscar Noe Celio Luna, 32, of Bakersfield, CA, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Luna faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Luna was detained pending further proceedings. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Missouri River Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Helena Police Department investigated the case.

