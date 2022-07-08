Informational: Federal Court arraignments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings on July 8 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan for an initial appearance on a criminal complaint was:

Daniel Joseph Colvin, 35, of Livingston, on charges of unlawful user of controlled substance in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Colvin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Colvin was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-92.

Malea Orser, 24, of Billings, on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics. If convicted of the most serious crime, Orser faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release. Orser was detained pending further proceedings. The U.S. Postal Service investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-100.

Appearing on an indictment and pleading not guilty on July 7 was:

Jeremy Taylor Sims, 33, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. If convicted of the most serious crime, Sims faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sims was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-62.

Appearing on July 6 was:

Earl Landon Old Chief, Jr., 36, of Lodge Grass, on charges of assault on a federal officer. If convicted of the most serious crime, Old Chief faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Old Chief was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-44.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on July 6 was:

Rachel Aileen Goodbird, 29, of Poplar, on charges of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious crime, Goodbird faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Goodbird was released pending further proceedings. The FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-41.

