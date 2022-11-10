IndiGo sticks with capacity guidance

India’s largest airline IndiGo said it plans to increase capacity by 25% year-on-year in the September-December quarter, despite a serious aircraft supply crunch.

About 30 IndiGo aircraft are grounded due to the delay in supply of parts of the engine. The airline is holding onto its aircraft for a longer period by increasing the lease period and wet leasing aircraft for a short period to bridge the capacity gap.

“Basis our current estimates, our capacity guidance for fiscal 2023 remains unchanged and our focus is to ensure that we have adequate capacity to meet the travel demand,” said IndiGo.

“The capacity will increase by around 25% in Q3 on a year-over-year basis, after accounting for the 30 aircraft on the ground. We are continuously working on mitigating measures to ensure continuity in our network and operations.”

Supply chain disruptions across the globe are causing some delays in deliveries from major manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing.